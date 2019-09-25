BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Community College Student Activities Council hosted its annual Welcome Back Bash on Wednesday to welcome the student body back to school for the new year along with new incoming students. Classes started earlier this month.
The annual event also orients and educates students to the offerings from the various clubs, classes and vocational programs on campus. The celebration for the 2019-2020 school year included a lunch buffet, followed by a giant cake which read “Welcome Back Bash 2019.”
As the students signed in they were given tickets to win prizes which were doled out at “prize wheels” at various tables. Gift cards were given out every half hour as well. Building 600 filled up quickly with the new students filing in for the day’s event, and a festive mood was in the air.
The clubs, classes and vocational programs that had tables at the bash to sign up new students covered a wide variety of offerings for the new school year. They included the radiologic technology table for students interested in pursuing a career as an X-ray technician; the college’s business school, which listed all the businesses that were expected to be targeted locations for field trips over the course of the year, the nursing school and the art table, which had a variety of hand-crafted, eclectic art pieces and paintings on display.
The Phi Theta Kappa scholastic honors club had a table seeking new members. And the Mountainview Disc Golf Club had a table for sign-ups for that specialty sport.
MCC staff were on hand to answer any questions the new and returning students had, with MCC’s Rebecca Serna emceeing the event from a podium with display screens to aid her. There was a federal student aid table providing applications for anyone seeking financial assistance to attend MCC. The Education Club had a table full of pamphlets and flyers for the plethora of educational possibilities for the incoming and returning students to peruse.
