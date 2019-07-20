KINGMAN — Megan McCoy, a 13-year member of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office staff, has been appointed court commissioner for the Mohave County Superior Court.
She is expected to begin her new duties on Aug. 5.
McCoy has been with the county attorney’s office since 2006, the same year she was admitted to the bar to practice law in Arizona. She has served as a prosecutor in the criminal division.
McCoy, a Kingman High School graduate, earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of California San Diego and received her law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.
“Ms. McCoy has developed exemplary skills during her time in the county attorney’s office and her experience, maturity and discipline will help ensure she administers justice and fairness to all parties who come before her,” said Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles Gurtler Jr., who announced McCoy’s appointment. “Megan received numerous letters of public support that highlighted her integrity, professionalism, strong work ethic and her ability to follow and apply the law.”
Gurtler noted that several members of the public mentioned McCoy’s involvement in local activities, involvement that he said “have helped her not lose sight of what is really important in life. Her dedication to her family, community and friends and her many interests outside of the courtroom have helped keep her grounded.”
The appointment was made to fill a newly created full-time court commissioner with the Superior Court, a position needed to help address increasing case filings.
McCoy won the nod over Ryan Esplin, who heads up the county attorney’s civil division.
“This was not an easy decision as both of the candidates have excellent skills and abilities,” Gurtler said. “However, after considering all matters, it was determined that Megan was the best fit at this time.”
Gurtler said that McCoy has the support of Superior Court judges and community members from all three major cities in the county: Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
