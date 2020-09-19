BULLHEAD CITY — Sen. Martha McSally knew she could count on the votes from a receptive audience at a brief campaign stop Saturday in Bullhead City.
She’s hoping she can count on those Republican voters to do a little campaigning for her in the final 45 days of her race against Democratic candidate Mark Kelly in a highly competitive special Senate election.
McSally, who lost to Kyrsten Simena by about 56,000 votes in the 2018 election for U.S. Senate, was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in December of 2018 to fill the Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Jon Kyl. Kyl had been appointed by Ducey in September of 2018 — while McSally was involved in the race to succeed Jeff Flake, who decided not to seek reelection — to fill the seat left open by the death of John McCain two weeks earlier.
While acknowledging she was counting on every member of the audience of about 50 to vote for her, she said she also was counting on them to spread the word about her campaign for one of the most important offices in the upcoming election. She said she and Kelly were “in a dead heat” — as were President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden just weeks before the start of early voting in Arizona and just a month-and-a-half before the Nov. 3 election.
“We are 45 days away from the most consequential election in our history,” she told the audience. “Are you up for it?”
She added, “Arizona is Ground Zero for the presidential race. It’s Ground Zero for the Senate.”
Because it is a special election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term, the winner of the McSally-Kelly race will be sworn in for the final two years on Nov. 30, meaning a McSally victory would help maintain the Republicans’ 53-member majority in the Senate immediately while a Kelly victory would flip a seat over to the Democrats before any other newly elected senators take office in 2021.
“We are at that tipping point,” she said, noting the importance of the Senate seat to the balance of political power in Washington.
She outlined four issues that she thought set the Republicans — Trump and herself — apart from Democrats Biden and Kelly: the economy, a strong military and veterans programs, border security and “transforming the judiciary.”
She said the Senate election is a choice between continuing Trump’s agenda or toward a “radical” agenda of the Democrats.
“A vote for my opponent is a vote for (Senate Minority Leader) Chuck Schumer and a vote for the radical left.”
“How many people are we going to win over?” McSally asked near the end of her address before leading the audience in a rendition of “God Bless America.”
“We’ve got to fight this out,“ she said, adding, “It’s going to take record turnout in Mohave County to make that happen.”
She urged attendees to vote and volunteer, sharing her message with their friends and families and urging everyone to vote.
McSally was on a busy schedule Saturday, with stops in Parker and Lake Havasu City earlier Saturday before heading to Kingman for the Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.
She was accompanied by Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party. Also at the Bullhead City meet-and-greet were state Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci and state Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
Each took a short turn at the microphone before McSally spoke.
“We have to maintain our summit,” Cobb said, a reference to Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.
“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” Biasiucci said. “We cannot lose this country.”
He urged the audience to vote a straight-Republican ticket in November, even “if you don’t like” a particular candidate.
Borrelli called western Arizona “the last bastion of freedom in the United States.”
“A vote for a Democrat is a vote for communism,” he said.
