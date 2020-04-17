KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting separate death investigations following violent episodes in a pair of north county communities.
The names of the dead are withheld pending notice of kin.
DOLAN SPRINGS:
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortenson said deputies responded at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday to a report that a man suffered gunshot wounds in Dolan Springs. Dispatch had been advised that a subject was involved in a burglary attempt and that two neighbors had checked on the residence in question in the 1600 block of Amana Rd.
“The burglar then exited the residence and fired several rounds from a rifle, striking one of the neighbors several times,” Mortensen said. “The neighbors returned fire, striking the burglary suspect.”
Mortensen said the burglar fled but was found dead later in the nearby desert. The wounded homeowner was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
“We have reason to believe that the suspect could be linked to multiple other burglaries in the Dolan Springs area,” Mortensen said.
CHLORIDE:
Deputies responded to a report that one man was shot during a fight with another at a home in the 9700 block of North Second Street at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday. The deceased subject was located on scene where the homeowner was interviewed.
Mortensen said the man who died had been drinking before he arrived at the home and forced entry inside.
“An altercation ensued between this male subject and the homeowner, and involved both a knife and a gun,” Mortensen said. “The homeowner and the subject began fighting over the gun when two shots were fired, striking the subject in the chest and abdomen.”
Both incidents are the focus of ongoing investigations.
