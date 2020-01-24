KINGMAN — An assortment of illegal drugs was seized during a Monday traffic stop in north Mohave County.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the driver appeared to be extremely nervous when the white sedan he was driving was pulled over at 3 p.m. at Milepost 21 on Interstate 15, near the Utah border.
Mortensen said a St. George Police Department K-9 that was summoned to the scene alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle driven by Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, of Sandy, Utah. She said a search of the vehicle turned up six one-gallon jugs containing a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mortensen said authorities seized six bricks of a substance weighing a total of more than 13 pounds that field tested positive for cocaine. She said officers also confiscated 2.2 pounds of a substance that field tested positive for the club drug MDMA, and more than 200 pounds of candy laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The street value of the contraband is estimated at $3.7 million, according to Mortensen.
Pederson was taken to Kingman and booked into the Adult Detention Center for suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics.
