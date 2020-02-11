BULLHEAD CITY — Teachers across the nation often struggle with tight budgets, making it difficult to accomplish specific tasks or projects.
Fortunately, educators at schools in the Mohave Electric Cooperative service area can enjoy the benefits of the cooperative model, which includes among its principles a concern for community.
This principle gave rise to the Classroom Grants program 25 years ago. The program provides 18 educators an opportunity to receive a $200 grant to help fund expanded classroom learning opportunities from grades kindergarten through 12.
“We’re not just an electric utility, we’re a part of the community,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC. “Classroom Grants is just one of the many programs MEC has in place to benefit its members.”
Interested educators need to apply by 5 p.m. March 13. Grants will be awarded for projects based on need, creativity, benefit to students, age appropriateness and integration with class curriculum.
The funds may be used to purchase materials, supplies, equipment or other essential items to support special projects. Educators should provide a short description of need, how the funds will benefit students, and a cost breakdown. If the grant will not cover the full cost of the project, include information about how additional funding will be secured.
Applications may be obtained at the MEC Member Services Office at 928 Hancock Road in Bullhead City or online at ww.mohaveelectric.com/classroom-grants. The application also appeared in the February issue of the MEC newsletter Currents and was emailed to schools in the MEC service territory.
“This is a way for educators to receive valuable financial support,” Puryear said. “The application process is not lengthy and keeps teachers from having to reach into their own pockets for needed funds.”
