BULLHEAD CITY — The Co-op Connections Expo is back and ready to help Mohave Electric Cooperative members save on everyday needs.
The free expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce. The event provides members an opportunity to visit participating Co-op Connections businesses in one location to learn about various discounts available when members show their connections card or the app.
“Members don’t even need to carry the card anymore,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC. “An app is available on iOS and Android that places savings at a member’s fingertips.”
The app, which is free, provides an opportunity to search for local and national deals, and showing the card in the app at a business is all a member needs to do to receive an associated discount.
The card’s Healthy Savings can save members up to 85% on prescriptions as well as discounts on dental, vision, chiropractic, hearing aids and lab and imaging. In addition, the program teams up with coupons.com to offer hundreds of opportunities to save and the Cash Back Mall offers rewards for online purchases with major retailers.
The card is good for discounts at more than 130 local businesses and expo attendees will have an opportunity to purchase items or services from vendors. There also will be drawings for prizes and three grand prize gift certificates to a Co-op Connections business of a member’s choice.
“I’m a member myself and I use the card every chance I get,” Puryear said. “A penny saved is a penny earned, and I’m earning a lot just by using it.”
Connections businesses interested in participating should contact Puryear at tpuryear@mohaveelectric.com or call 928-758-0567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.