BULLHEAD CITY — Thirty businesses handed out free items and information at Saturday’s Co-Op Connections Expo, conducted by Mohave Electric Cooperative at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building.
“We had 30 this year,” said Terry Puryear, public affairs coordinator at MEC. “Some businesses had other commitments. It was a busy weekend.”
The 30 are among the 130 area businesses participating in the local program, offering discounts available for all MEC members. They are part of a national network, teaming up with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Co-Op Commections program to offer discounts and cash-back offers on all sorts of services and merchandise.
Puryear pointed out that area members have saved more than $2.5 million on prescription medications since the program’s inception in 2011. Discounts also are offered by many dental, vision, chiropractic, audiology and lab service providers. The catch — the discounts aren’t public, but are available for free to MEC customers who have the Co-Op Connections card. Or the downloadable application.
“We’re promoting the app this year,” Puryear said. “This is, after all, the digital age.
“Members don’t even need to carry the card anymore. An app is available on iOS and Android that places savings at a member’s fingertips.”
The card is free to all Mohave Electric Cooperative members. It doesn’t expire and there are no charges or annual fees. Any member of the family can use the card. For more information, call 928-763-1100.
Either way, showing a card or displaying the app can save people money. Saturday’s expo introduced the public to a few of the businesses participating in the program.
Puryear said organizers intentionally piggybacked the expo with the Farmers Market at adjacent Bullhead Community Park.
“Absolutely,” he said. “It was intentional. We knew there would be a lot of people (at the market) who also would wander over here.”
It led to a steady stream of visitors, with MEC members learning more about the Co-Op Connections program and partipating vendors meeting potential customers.
“We are promoting the discount available on everyday items people buy,” Puryear said, noting that the Co-Op Connections discount isn’t advertised widely but members have access to discounts offered by area agencies and businesses — and national participants as well.
Again, he said, the app will help members maximize their discounts.
“You download the app and you can start saving immediately,” he said. “Everybody carries their phone; you may lose your (membership) card or forget to take it with you, but almost everyone carries their phone everywhere.”
