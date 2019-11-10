BULLHEAD CITY — There will be 1,800 new trees in the Tri-state, thanks to Mohave Electric Cooperative’s Operation Cool Shade.
MEC members purchased 1,800 trees in this year’s edition of the annual program aimed at helping customers reduce future electricity bills and beautify their property.
Each year, MEC offers a variety of trees to members. This year, the selections were Chilean mesquite, desert willow, rosewood and willow acacia. Trees, from the Mountain States Nursery, of Glendale, Arizona, were sold in September for $9 each. Customers picked them up on Saturday.
Steve Bouman, energy management specialist at MEC, said the trees sold out quickly this year — as they do in most years. Saturday was the only pick-up day for orders.
The trees, while small now, eventually will help customers make a dent in their electric bills.
“Air conditioners can run almost continuously when the sun is beating on a house in the summer,” Bouman said. “Well-placed shade trees, as they reach maturity, can cut cooling costs up to 20%.”
While many MEC members bought the trees with future savings in mind, others saw the purchase as an opportunity for low-cost home improvement.
“These trees will look pretty when they get bigger,” said one customer as volunteers placed two desert willows in the bed of his pickup truck. “I just like the way they look. It improves the landscaping.”
MEC has plenty of experience doing the tree pickup, creating a drive-through system in the parking lot at the Bullhead City Administration Complex on Alona’s Way. MEC members produced their receipts — or MEC staff found record of the sale — and then received a colored card corresponding to the tree or trees they had ordered. Then they drove through to the pickup point for each tree and volunteers placed them in the vehicle.
Many members ordered a single tree; others bought one of each; and others purchased multiple trees in a variety of combinations.
Volunteers assisting the orderly process were from MEC, the City of Bullhead City, the Mohave County Master Gardeners, the student councils at Fox Creek Junior High and Bullhead City Middle School, the Key Clubs from Mohave High School and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, the Bullhead City Morning Kiwanis Club and the MHS chapter of Health Occupations Students of America.
Volunteers from the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Mohave High School and the school’s Interact Club helped unload the trees on Friday to set up the assembly line.
