BULLHEAD CITY — In a quest to enhance the ability to report power outages, Mohave Electric Cooperative members now can text a notification.
No changes to other reporting methods were made. Members still can call the 844-632-2667 outage reporting hotline or sign into their SmartHub account.
It is important to remember the MEC Facebook page is not monitored 24/7 and is not a reliable reporting tool.
“We wanted to remain current with the times and offer another, simple method for members to report an outage,” said Rick Campos, chief operating officer at MEC. “Reporting outages remains an important tool for MEC crews in the field to help identify the location causing the problem.
“This can help improve response time and shorten the duration of an outage.”
The first step for members to adopt this option is to have a cell phone linked to their account. This can be done by calling the MEC member services office at 928-763-1100, stopping by the office at 928 Hancock Road in Bullhead City, or through SmartHub.
Those who choose to enter cell numbers through the SmartHub website, www.mohaveelectric.smarthub.coop, should select “Notifications,” “Manage Contacts,” and “Add Phone Contact.” There also is a link on the MEC website, https://mohaveelectric.com.
SmartHub users will receive a verification code that must be entered before the number is activated.
Once a cell number is on the account, members are ready to text “Outage” to 55050, although it could take 24 to 48 hours before a newly entered cell number is activated.
Members with a cell already linked to their account do not need to complete this process.
Additional cell numbers may be added to an account by repeating the above process.
“We hope this will become a popular reporting method,” Campos said. “It’s easy to sign up and reporting an outage will be simple.”
