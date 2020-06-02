BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative’s board of directors approved $35,000 in additional emergency energy assistance funding for MEC’s Members Helping Members program administered by River Fund, Inc.
Tyler Carlson, CEO for MEC said, “At a time when members are needing it most, our board wanted to do more to help our members at this difficult time. The quickest thing we could do was add funding to MEC’s assistance program that Mike Conner and the River Fund already have in place. We are doubling the annual program funding from $35,000 to $70,000 to help members with their electric bill payments.”
MEC also recently announced a boost to the community with $1.3 million returned to members through capital credits.
River Fund president and CEO Mike Conner said, “You’ve heard me say this before — I don’t know what we would do without MEC’s programs with River Fund. When I got the phone call that MEC’s board of directors had approved an extra $35,000, it was welcome news making it possible to help many more income-qualified members.”
The 2020 energy assistance program provides $70,000 and is funded by assigned capital credits, without cost to members as approved in the Mohave Electric Cooperative bylaws.
Conner said MEC has facilitated annual funding for several other programs administered by River Fund for many years. Members may donate to From the Heart with River Fund and Operation Round Up by amounts voluntarily added to their electric payment, and MEC employees donate through a payroll program.
Since 2012, MEC has applied each year to CoBank’s Sharing Success program on behalf of River Fund, which received $10,000 in 2020 donated by CoBank to From the Heart with River Fund.
For more information on MEC programs go to mohaveelectric.com. Income-qualified members needing assistance with electric bill payments may contact River Fund at 928-704-0039, 1341 Hancock Road in Bullhead City.
