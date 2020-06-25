BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Electric Cooperative said a power outage occurred after a vehicle struck a utility pole, caught fire and burst into flames in Mohave Valley on Wednesday.
The incident, reported at 2:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Boundary Cone Road, also sparked a small brush fire.
“MEC performed circuit switching to isolate the section of line in the incident area,” said Public Affairs and Communications Coordinator Terry Puryear. “Shortly after 4 p.m., a brief outage affected approximately 450 members.”
A total of 86 customers were without service until 10 p.m. because of the need to replace the power pole. Puryear said two other minor outages were reported about 5 p.m.
About 40 customers near Marina Boulevard experienced an hour-long service interruption caused by birds. Camino Cove customers were without power until 9:14 p.m. when crews replaced a transformer.
