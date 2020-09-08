BULLHEAD CITY — With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting its customers, Mohave Electric Cooperative has made some changes to its annual Operation: Cool Shade program for 2020.
In the past, MEC required customers to come to its office and order their trees, but to make the process compliant with social distancing, this year customers should call in their order.
The first date was Aug. 29, in which hundreds of trees were sold. The second, and final, opportunity will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Customers are encouraged to call the office at 928-763-1100 and press option 2 to order trees.
“We’re really pushing hard for Sept. 12, for people to call in,” said Mohave Electric Energy Management Specialist Steve Bouman.
The trees are $9 each and, as in the past, customers may order up to four shade trees including the Chilean mesquite, the desert willow, the willow acacia or the most popular, the rosewood. Customers are limited to a total of four trees in a combinaton of varieties.
“This year we added 300 more rosewood trees,” added Bouman. “We had 600 last year and sold out in the first day. The rosewoods are really only able to survive in the Bullhead area so we’re not really pushing for people in the Kingman area to buy those. The other three will survive in Kingman.”
The rosewood, according to Bouman, is a large tree with the possibility of reaching a canopy of 50 feet and a height of 50 feet.
“The roots are monsters, too,” Bouman said. “You have to be careful not to be near a patio or sidewalk or block wall.”
Homeowners are encouraged to plan on planting the trees on the sunny side of the home. MEC asks that customers plan accordingly prior to planting, including understand the eventual size of the tree canopy as well as the root system.
MEC also reminds customers that when they have a plan, to be sure to have your property marked by calling Arizona 811 (formerly known as Bluestake) at 800-782-5348. This will ensure that that no buried utility lines are hit during planting.
“The big thing people don’t pay attention to is the underground utilities,” said Bouman. “The three biggies are water, gas and electricity. And sewer. Those guys always search out the sewer lines it seems and you don’t want that.”
Homeowners who take advantage of the shade can expect to realize an approximate savings of up to about 20%, thanks to keeping the radiant heat off of the home, especially metal window and door frames.
“When it’s 120 (degrees) in the shade, the side of your house is probably 170 or 180,” said Bouman. “I do this when I do audits for people’s homes. The metal frame of a window might by 170 outside and you go inside and the metal frame is still 110. So there is lot of heat transferred inside the home. Shade the house and you’re shading the windows and the walls.
“The ambient heat you can’t do anything about, but when you’re exposed to direct sunshine, that’s a big problem.”
Pickup for the trees in the Bullhead City area will be from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 14, at the Bullhead City Justice Complex Parking lot at the city administration complex. In Kingman, tree pickup will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Pinion Pine Fire Department.
With each tree ordered, customers again will receive an energy-efficient LED light bulb to kick off energy savings.
