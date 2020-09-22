BULLHEAD CITY — Deregulation is a subject that the Arizona Corporation Commission has taken up before, and with a new commission up for election, it’s one that could be broached again soon.
So what is deregulation?
According to Mohave Electric Cooperative CEO Tyler Carlson, in the electric utility world, it basically boils down to allowing competition for who will provide a ratepayer’s power. That sounds good, but it’s not as cut and dried as it seems.
“It hurts rural communities,” Carlson explained. “It’s the large companies that believe that they can get a better deal by shopping the market than they can from their regular supplier. The people like the Intels, the General Motors, the Walmarts. Not an individual Walmart, but as a whole.”
To further explain, MEC is the certified electrical provider for this community. As such, it is required to provide power for everyone. It puts the infrastructure including transformers, transmission lines, generators, solar resources and other assets in place to do that.
“There is thinking that suggests that over the course of years, the ACC approved rates to allocate costs to large companies disproportionately for that infrastructure to keep the rates to small business and residential customers lower,” said Carlson. “This thinking is one of those that are at the core of the deregulation debate.”
If deregulation would be approved, competitors could come into town and offer cheaper power to large companies (the mines, Walmart, Dot Foods and other substantial groups, for example). That would mean than MEC would have to shift the costs to small business and residential customers to pay off the infrastructure costs for which the large businesses previously were helping pay.
“I appreciate what they are trying to accomplish,” added Carlson, “but that infrastructure cost will have to be paid by someone, so the residential and small business user will have to pick it up.”
As an electrical cooperative, MEC does not have investors to report to. It returns revenues or margins to cooperative members in the form of capital credits.
Beyond cost is the question of certification. Currently, MEC serves all without prejudice. If a competitive provider is allowed to pick and choose who it can provide power to, would MEC be able to?
Also if a competitor provides power to a large consumer, such as Walmart, and then goes out of business or fails to deliver, what happens then?
“Does the responsibility then fall to the incumbent utility?” asked Carlson. “Keep in mind the utility would not have obtained the necessary resources anymore to provide the power. So if deregulation requires the utility to supply them, without the obtained resources, how am I able to supply that to them. Meaning, do I still have to carry and pay for the resources just in case? And if I do, someone has to pay for it, and who does?”
This is most important now as a slate of six candidates are vying for three positions on the Arizona Corporation Commission: Incumbent Lea Marquez-Peterson, Eric Sloan, James O’Connor, William Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar.
Marquez-Peterson was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to fill the void left by the resignation of Andy Tobin in 2019.
It is hard to gauge from their comments how they feel about deregulation as Marquez-Peterson was the only one to respond to questions by the Mohave Valley Daily News. Her response, in part:
“As a lifelong Republican, I am supportive of free market principles and find the discussion on retail competition/deregulation very interesting. Following our first meeting on this issue, I reached out to commissioners in other states who have implemented some form of deregulation. I heard mixed reviews from them and want to ensure that any policy voted on is customized to meet the long-term needs of our state and keeps utility rates affordable.
“The commission continues to discuss this concept and I remain open-minded, but would like to further research my concerns related to consumer fraud, customer plan choices, and ultimately, the affordability of utility rates under retail competition.”
Candidate Bill Mundell has some experience investigating the possibility of deregulation.
“I served on the Corporation Commission for nine years (1999-2008) and was the chair for two years (2001 and 2002),” said Mundell. “During my time as chair, many states had deregulated, including California. I saw what happened in California with rolling blackouts, brownouts, skyrocketing prices, market manipulation, and outright fraud. I determined at that time, it was not in the public interest to deregulate in Arizona. Any deregulation of electricity must take into consideration the unique characteristics of cooperatives.”
The Daily News did not hear from any other candidates. O’Connor is a write-in candidate who, according to a recent story in the Arizona Capital Times, is for deregulation. Justin Olson, a current ACC member who is a proponent of deregulation, worked to get O’Connor on the ballot believing that O’Connor will vote with him, leaving Olson just one vote short of approving deregulation.
An independent report published in April by the American Public Power Association showed that on average, the 16 states and the District of Columbia that have gone to deregulation have a slightly higher than average cost per kilowatt hour than the national average, while regulated states (such as Arizona) are below the national average. California went to deregulation in 1996. Since then, the rate has climbed from 9.5 cents per kWh to 17 cents in 2019. That’s a 7.5-cent difference. The national average increase is 3.8 cents during the same time.
Arizona consistently has stayed below the national average, but cooperatives, such as MEC, have stayed even lower than private utilities thanks to their business model. Cooperatives are designed to keep costs down as they report to their members, not a group of investors. Typically, member-customers will see a rebate at the end of the year based on MEC’s true costs.
“Nobody works harder to protect its consumers than those of us in the rural areas,” said Carlson. “Especially the co-ops. I’m interested in the good of all my members. I’m really not interested in a policy that only helps some of my members at the expense of others.”
