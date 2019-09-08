LAUGHLIN —The Fourth Annual Tri-State Mega Mixer to benefit the Feed a Family program went off big time Friday evening at the Aquarius Resort Hotel and Casino’s Pavilion with multiple Chambers of Commerce and vendor booths present to offer information on their individual organizations and businesses.
The Pavilion was filled with people from a 250-mile radius of the Tri-State, who gathered for the fourth annual festival to have a great dinner, listen to some great music, and socialize, all while raising money for the local aid program organized by the Aquarius.
This is the eighth year the Aquarius has operated the program ,which last year provided holiday meals for 1,500 families in the region. Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President Jackie Mazzeo again was front and center to help promote the Tri-State and aid in the fundraising.
The program serves not just Laughlin or Bullhead City, but a much wider swath of the region, and multiple agencies therein including The Colorado River Food Bank, Food For Families, Caring Hearts Food Ministry, Inc., Kingman Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission, Women’s Club of Needles, United Methodist Church of Fort Mohave, and Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank.
A total of 74 booths lined the perimeter of the Pavilion, up 23 from last year. They ran the gambit from multiple Chambers of Commerce ranging far and wide such as Chloride, Needles, and Bullhead City, to Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce. The Aquarius, Golden Nugget, and Tropicana all had booths this year as well. In fact there was almost no space left available for booths this year, according to Jackie Mazzeo CEO and president of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, who hosted the annual event in conjunction with the Aquarius, which is the founder of the local Feed the Families. All proceeds from the mixer go to Feed the Families.
According to Mazzeo, this year’s haul will be well over $5,000 as 488 people bought tickets to the dinner at $10 each, plus raffle money and random donations. Mazzeo said that Paragon Physical Therapy and Rehab of Bullhead City made a very generous donation to the event this year, as did many other entities at the annual event hosted each year at the Aquarius.
The Aquarius served up another delicious meal for the event, consisting this year of roast, scalloped potatoes, buffalo wings, fresh fruits, unlimited cakes, cookies and baked goods and much more. So many people had dinner at the event that the Aquarius staff had to roll out 20 extra tables just to accommodate them all.
Mazzeo emceed the evening, along with the many people who donated prizes for the raffle, from Chambers of Commerce to individual businesses. There was a mountanous pile of prizes that filled a table and the floor around it. With dozens of prizes, the raffle took well over an hour to complete as attendees carefully studied their ticket numbers, hoping to grab up some of the expensive and eclectic prizes. They included a money basket filled with unusual and antique American currency, painted rocks and gift baskets of beauty products. Everyone who won a prize was thrilled as were the folks who brought them to raffle off.
All in all, the annual event was bigger, bolder and more successful than in previous years and Mazzeo said so many people attended this year that they nearly ran out of space for all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.