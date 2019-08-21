LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the identities of two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man who attempted to rob two Laughlin casinos then ended a standoff in a parking lot by approaching officers with a gun in his hand.
Police have yet to release the identity of the man killed around 7:39 a.m. Monday after emerging from his vehicle in the parking lot of the Aquarius Casino Resort. That announcement and a further statement from Metro on the incident is expected today.
On Wednesday, 48 hours after the incident, Metro identified the officers involved as Cory Mikkelson and John Susich. Both are assigned to Metro’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, which responded after the robbery suspect refused to get out of his vehicle at the request of other Metro officers on the scene.
Mikkelson, 52, has been with Metro since 1994, according to a release from the department’s office of public information. Susich, 42, has been with department since 2006.
Both are on paid administrative leave pending outcome of a review of the incident. That is standard procedure for Metro when officer-involved shootings occur. Monday’s incident was the department’s 13th OIS of 2019.
Metro is responsible for law enforcement for Las Vegas and most of Clark County. It is also Metro policy to disclose the names of officers involved in shootings after 48 hours, allowing the internal review process to begin.
Monday’s shooting came after the man, brandishing a handgun, attempted to rob the cashier’s cage at the Golden Nugget Laughlin around 1 a.m. After being denied cash by the cashier, the man left the building only to try again at the Aquarius a short time later.
The man, again denied cash, left the Aquarius after spotting a security guard. Outside the casino, he fired one shot toward a security guard — no one was injured — before retreating to his vehicle, starting a standoff that lasted about six hours.
During a media briefing on Monday, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said the man emerged from the vehicle and pointed his gun while moving toward nearby officers. He was shot and died at the scene.
