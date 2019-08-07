BULLHEAD CITY — For the second year, musically talented Mohave High School alumni will perform in a concert benefitting the school’s choir program.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday in the Mohave High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 at the door.
School officials described the performers as “eclectic,” including professional musicians, teachers, current college undergraduate and graduate students, and even a banker, medical assistant and doctor.
Headlining the show is Jeanette Evins, a 2015 Mohave alumna who graduated earlier this year from Grand Canyon University and is working on her master’s degree at Northern Arizona University studying collaborative piano. At Mohave, she had leads and supporting roles in “Beauty and the Beast,” “South Pacific,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.”
Evins’ family is something of a Mohave legacy. Her two siblings, Esther and Caleb, are scheduled to perform. Father Craig, also an alumnus and musician, has been a Mohave government teacher for 25 years. And grandmother Jean was a teacher when Mohave opened 50 years ago.
The concert also is part of Mohave’s year-long 50th anniversary celebration. The school opened in September 1969 and has had many award-winning musical programs since then,
Another dozen alumni are scheduled to sing, including Alex Dubois, who headlined last year’s benefit concert. The musicians again will perform a mix of Broadway, classical and popular music, as well as selections from the “Great American Songbook.”
“Last year’s concert was designed to be unlike any concert held in the Tri-state area,” said Mohave High choir director Cameron Pruett. “This year, we’ll try to top it.”
Many of Friday’s scheduled artists performed not only in various Mohave High choir programs, but also on stage in musical theatre and dramatic roles in high school, college and professionally.
Friday’s musical selections from stage and screen are from “Ain’t Misbehavin,” “Bonnie and Clyde,” “Broadway Rhythm,” “Calamity Jane,” “Die Fledermaus,” “The Music Man,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Les Miserables,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Little Women,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Princess and the Frog,” “Rent,” “She Loves Me” and “South Pacific.” Other works by Evanescence and Leon Russell, as well as the standards “Autumn Leaves” and Etta James’ “At Last,” are planned.
All of the artists will perform as an ensemble in the finale.
A full rundown of scheduled performers is on the district’s Facebook page, @crsk12az.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.