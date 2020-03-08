BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School has been chosen to host the 2022 Convention of Delegates of the Arizona Association of Student Councils.
MHS anticipates that up to 3,000 students will attend the three-day event being held the final weekend of January 2022.
A staff member at the high school put the accomplishment into perspective for the community:
“Mohave has never applied for (this) state convention before,” David Lipinski, student council advisor at MHS, said in an email. “So for us to go for the gold our first time and win is quite an accomplishment.”
Since 1934, the AASC has held conventions to bring leadership opportunities to young students. Each year, the convention is held at a different high school in Arizona and being chosen to host “is a coveted honor,” Lipinski said.
This year the convention was held in Sierra Vista. Last year it was in Prescott.
“There will be workshops, speakers, small and large group training opportunities, entertainment for the students and advisors and activities we have not yet planned,” Lipinski said.
Another convention staple: awards recognizing schools that raise the most money for the charity of choice, most community service and other similar categories.
One award given annually is Council of Distinction, which MHS has won for the past four years.
MHS was recognized last year as being “outstanding,” he said.
The event also offers students leadership opportunities, networking with other schools, ideas to increase spirit and involvement, personal growth, and promote how to better their communities.
MHS’s hosting bid featured a video highlighting Mohave High School and the Tri-state. Recorded by Student Body President Caleb Fearing, it uses footage from a drone flown by Mohave alumni and current River Valley faculty member Jared White.
“This project was very much student-driven and MHS (student council) had the drive to create something that would show off their school and community in an effort to show the rest of Arizona why they should come here in two years,” Lipinski said.
And, he emphasized, the video was presented to the entire convention once there were only two schools remaining for the AASC to choose from.
The video also highlighted the recent addition of the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse as a meeting place. The state convention will unfold at the fieldhouse and the MHS campus.
Other aspects of the bid process included proving to the AASC that MHS isn’t just a bystander in the organization.
“Our commitment to AASC has been a focus of Mohave (student council) for years,” Lipinski said. “We attend almost all the events, which are mostly held in Phoenix, we send kids to camps, regional convention and nationaIs.”
Groundbreaking for the fieldhouse occurred in October of 2017 and Lipinski began discussions about MHS hosting the convention around that point.
MHS students obtained information about the area to show what the community could offer. A host school and its surrounding community need to be able to accommodate at least 2,500 students and 150 advisors as well as offer ample nearby lodging and places to eat. For the event bid, MHS students gathered information about the capability of the community to host the event, which included providing information about Laughlin resorts, area restaurants, and what Lipinski described as “very detailed information about the Mohave campus and especially the fieldhouse.” That included reporting on the capacity of people who could be in the gym, auditorium and football field as well the fieldhouse.
MHS isn’t responsible for planning every aspect of this large-scale event, however. While the AASC will be in charge of choosing motivational speakers and a DJ, MHS will be in charge of such things as the on-site local restaurants, local fun for the delegates and decorations.
“This was our time to sell our community and school,” Lipinski added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.