BULLHEAD CITY — There’s something different about this year’s Mohave High School band camp.
“Monday was cloudy,” senior drum major Isaiah Lara said after an exercise Tuesday morning. “We used to beg for cloudy days.”
That was then. Now, the band camp is taking place in the air-conditioned Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, not outdoors on the campus.
MHS band director Michelle Ribelin said about 47 students are participating, the vast majority of them returning to the Thunder Marching Band. About 10, she said, are freshmen moving up from Fox Creek Junior High.
At the camp, she said, the students will learn the basics of a band performance and how to move as a unit.
Later this week, Ribelin said, the band will break out by instruments to work on sectionals — percussionists, brass, woodwinds, etc. working among themselves. The color guard worked separately Tuesday.
The campers spend 30 to 45 minutes working out before they begin actual band drills.
Ribelin said she feels privileged to get to use the fieldhouse for the camp.
“In years past, I would have kids get sick from heat stroke,” she said.
She and Lara said the air conditioning isn’t the only benefit to the fieldhouse.
“It’s a great field to march on,” Ribelin said. “There are no holes. We don’t trip and break our ankles.”
Lara said the building traps the sound inside and helps the band keep track of how it sounds, and that the turf field is similar to what band members will see at other schools.
Junior drum major Nevaeh Thompson said she likes the look of the field, on which the lines are easy to spot. She also said that containing the sound helps.
“It’s easier to find the imperfections we need to work on,” Thompson said. “And it’s nice not being in 120-degree weather.”
But indoor practices won’t happen all the time. Ribelin noted that the Thunder Band has to share the fieldhouse with other teams from Mohave and River Valley High School, and will have to play in the elements.
“I have to get the team ready for outdoor competitions,” she explained.
The 2019-2020 Thunder Band will have its first performance during the Aug. 30 football season-opener. The first of four band competitions (not counting the championship) is Sept. 21 in Prescott Valley.
The band also will appear in the MHS Homecoming parade and the Boom Box Christmas Parade, plus others if they don’t conflict with competition dates.
Ribelin said that a large 2019 graduating class makes this year’s band a little smaller, which could change the dynamic and instrumentation of the band. She said that the numbers may be bolstered with the addition of students who transfer from other high schools.
“The first day of school is usually when they come,” Ribelin said. “They don’t know about camp week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.