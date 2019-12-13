BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School’s award-winning choirs will celebrate the holiday seasons with their last concert of the school year tonight in the Mohave Auditorium.
Tickets are $7 at the door for the 7 p.m. performance.
Numbers include an eclectic mix of holiday classics such as “We Need a Little Christmas” from Mame, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from Meet Me in St. Louis, the Austrian Christmas carol “Still, Still, Still” and the humorous “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.”
There also will be contemporary Christmas music, according to Mohave’s choir director Cameron Pruett. Artists represented in those selections include Michael Bublè, Danny Elfman, Pentatonix and Bryan Setzer.
A concert tradition culminates in the singing of John Rutter’s Candlelight Carol, which features combined student and alumni choirs.
The concert is a fundraiser for Mohave High’s choir program. Following the concert, dessert will be served in the high school cafeteria.
