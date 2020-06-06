BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School Principal Steve Lawrence told the Class of 2020 that “the world is yours to embrace and influence.”
McKinzie Jackson, the last of seven co-valedictorians to speak, urged her classmates to do just that.
“I can only hope that what we’re doing now will influence what comes next,” Jackson said during Saturday’s 50th MHS commencement exercise.
The graduation, conducted with social distancing protocols in place at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, closed a year unlike any other for area students. Many in Saturday’s graduation hadn’t seen some of their classmates in months — school switched to distance learning, either by online or by delivered assignments, in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Do not let the pandemic of 2020 define you or your aspirations,” Lawrence said as a majority of the 234-student class listened intently. He told them to “make the most of every opportunity that comes your way.”
On Saturday, a number of students took advantage of an opportunity to speak to their classmates, family and friends, some of whom were watching the ceremony online because of a limited capacity for the fieldhouse. Students were allowed only two tickets for guests; most of the guests in the seats were in clusters of two, adequately spaced with empty seats between them and the next cluster. Even during the ceremonial entrance to “Pomp & Circumstance,” soon-to-be graduates and faculty and staff were reminded to stay “three squares” on the fieldhouse’s floor covering away from each other. For the most part, they did.
Senior Class President Ashlyn Armijo served as mistress of ceremonies and was the first of 12 student speakers. She was followed by Student Body President Caleb Fearing, co-salutatorians Julieta Baraja, Trinidy Dimare and Pareesa Tariq and co-valedictorians Anna Kuzminksy, Koda Benevidez, Grace Martinez, Amanda Rock, Amari Elrawshdeh, Saria Martine and McKinzie Jackson. Hailey Woodford also was listed as a co-valedictorian.
Elrawshdeh said the biggest thing she learned in high school was what high school truly was all about.
“It’s about learning who you are and who you aren’t,” she said. Later, she added that learning to adapt — as the Class of 2020 surely had to do — was another important lesson.
“We cannot control everything,” she said. “All we can control is how we react.”
Before making several analogies with fortune cookies, Jackson told her classmates that fortune cookies don’t predict the future, they prepare the reader for it.
“Choose with fortune to believe in,” she said.
Another MHS graduate speaking Saturday was Kory Burgess, an instructor and coach at the school and a member of the Class of 1992.
He urged the graduates to “find what brings you joy,” “set goals; write them down,” and “finally, what impact do you want to have?”
He said that no matter what paths graduates chose, “that path starts today.”
Many of the MHS students have a head start on their next paths. Lawrence said that the Class of 2020 had accumulated nearly $4 million in scholarships, awards and enlistment bonuses.
“Don’t let this pandemic minimize our accomplishments,” Armijo said.
