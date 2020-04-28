BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River High School District put a new spin on drive-through service Tuesday.
Graduating seniors from Mohave High School and River Valley High School received their caps and gowns, even though a traditional graduation ceremony isn’t in the near future.
According to district officials, most students prepaid for their graduation garb before the state-mandated shutdown of school buildings across Arizona. Even though a traditional commencement exercise remains in limbo, student government leaders at both MHS and RVHS told district officials they still wanted to pick up their caps and gowns.
But instead of trying to do the distribution indoors, school officials opted to adopt the drive-by method, which has been used by the schools previously for food and study packet distribution and by other agencies for food distribution.
Even without a regular ceremony, students still may dress the part for family pictures and selfies.
Student leaders and school officials have discussed options about a traditional ceremony but no decisions have been made. Input from the governor’s office, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Mohave County Department of Public Health will be used to formulate a plan.
While some students have suggested a ceremony in summer or early fall, many recent graduates may be out of the area by then, attending college, serving in the U.S. military, serving in a religious mission or seeking employment.
Teachers and staff were on hand at both MHS and RVHS, both to help coordinate the distribution and to show their support for members of the Class of 2020 at both schools. A group of parents also gathered off school property — which technically remains closed to the public — to cheer on the graduates.
Arizona Balfour provided the green or gold caps and gowns at Mohave and the red caps and gowns at River Valley.
