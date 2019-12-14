BULLHEAD CITY — 250 plants and shrubs were planted by Mohave High School at Gary Keith Civic Center Park on Friday.
Olivia McCormick, chairman of an improvement project for Gary Keith Park, said the plants were donated by Star Nursery.
“Mohave High School Student Council contacted us and said that they wanted to do something for the park,” said McCormick. “We got a good turnout today despite there being other events that students could have gone and attended.”
Mohave High School Student Council under the supervision of Baron Landscape planted the plants and shrubs around the monument and along the permitter of the park.
“This park has been developed by the community,” said McCormick. “The project is under the Community Pride which is a nonprofit so if people donate they can get a tax-deductible receipt,” McCormick continued. “We always welcome different groups who would like to volunteer to improve the park. They just have to contact me at 928-716-4143 and they can also check our website out at www.garykeithccpark.com. “
