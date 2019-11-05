BULLHEAD CITY — Teachers at Mohave High School got some specialized training of their own from Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events.
The organization’s website (icsave.org) describes it as an Arizona-based charitable foundation, created by volunteer professionals from throughout the state who are united by dedication to the prevention of traumatic events through education, preparedness training and community outreach programs.
“Living and working within our respective communities, we actively strive to develop integrated preparedness and response practices and strategies to prevent or mitigate the physical, psychological, spiritual and financial impact of incidents ranging in severity from common workplace and recreational injuries to violent mass casualty incidents,” the organization said.
Its mission is to protect communities from preventable injury and death through education, training and empowerment.
ICSAVE representatives brought some of that education and empowerment to the teachers of MHS last week with a course titled “Stop the Bleed.”
“Stop the Bleed” training has been integrated into schools in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock and Needles.
The goal is to train 3,000-plus school staff members in the region in the methods of saving lives in situations such as active shooter scenarios, accidental trauma that occurs on school grounds and other incidents in order to facilitate faster response to aid the victims. ICSAVE also seeks to raise funds to purchase and provide bleeding control kits to every classroom, library, computer lab, school bus, gymnasium, AED department, main offices and concession stands at all the schools in the region. A third goal is to bring in active-shooter training as the final step in the process.
The number of kits sought is 1,003 at a total cost of $65,195.
The organization seeks donations from the public and offers many means to do so. The main means of donating to the organization is to go to the website at www.icasve.org, and click on the “donate” button found there.
Classes provided to the schools are hands-on didactic practice to prepare staff should an act of violence occur within the local school systems. ICSAVE offers 16 different courses to that end which include Stop the Bleed Campaign; See Something, Say Something Campaign; Counter Extremism Project; NAEMT Trauma Focused Course Series; AHA Basic CPR/Heartsaver Course; ALICE Training; Public Safety Integration Training; Arizona State Fire Course Series; Community Outreach Programs; School-Based Training; Faith-Based Training; Hospital/Healthcare-Based Training; Military Training; Private Sector Training; Community Self-Defense Courses; and Psychological First Aid Training.
The organization currently has 107 “family members” — ICSAVE members with backgrounds including military, law enforcement, medicine, religion, volunteer agencies and governmental agencies.
ICSAVE also boasts 411 partners that include the Department of Homeland Security and most law enforcement, fire protection and faith-based organizations in the state.
The visit to Mohave High School was to educate teachers on how to most quickly stop profuse bleeding, which can take a person’s life in under three minutes if not adequately treated. The group brought the latest in tourniquets available on the market — combat application tourniquets. While many EMT units and search and rescue units use “stretch wrap and tuck” tourniquet, ICSAVE prefers the CAT tourniquet because they are self-applicable and proven in combat situations.
