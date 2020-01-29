BULLHEAD CITY — A volunteer assistant wrestling coach has been arrested following an investigation of alleged sexual conduct with female wrestlers at Mohave High School.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the probe involving Deven Brenden Lobato, 20, began Jan. 23.
“Detectives discovered that in the months of September and October, 2019, Lobato had reportedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female athlete,” a news release from the police department stated. “It was reported that the sexual conduct did not occur on school property.”
Lobato was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 24. He is charged with 14 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Fromelt said the investigation continues.
The Colorado River Union High School District issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Administrators from Mohave High School and the Colorado River Union High School District have cooperated fully as the Bullhead City Police Department continues its independent investigation,” said the statement from CRUHSD. “When confronted by school administrators, the suspect resigned from his volunteer duties immediately. District officials began the formal termination process a short time later.”
The district said all campus program volunteers, just like paid employees, are subject to criminal background checks, including fingerprint analyses through the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The statement noted, however, that the CRUHSD is reexamining the long-standing process used by its background check third-party vendor, as well as possible procedural changes involving volunteers.
The district said the safety of its students is paramount, even though these alleged incidents occurred off-campus.
“Because this remains an ongoing criminal investigation, the district is unable to share any additional information at this time,” the statement said, referring addition inquiries to the Bullhead City Police Department.
