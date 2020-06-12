EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a series of stories on veterans who also are business owners in the area. These stories will publish June 19 and 26 and July 2 with a with a special section on July 3 highlighting other veterans in our community.
BULLHEAD CITY — “You have to be willing to die for the person in front of you. And the person behind you, you know they have your back.”
The one statement from Culver’s restaurant owner Lori Deschene sums up the relationships that you build in the military. It’s not a group of people who just happen to be serving together, it’s a group of relationships that quickly evolve to family and friends forever.
Years before Lori and Ken Deschene thought about opening up the Culver’s in Bullhead City, they met at the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
Lori was born and raised in Wisconsin and joined the Air Force in 1982.
Ken was born and raised in Rhode Island and, late in 1981, enlisted. But Ken’s enlistment wasn’t typical.
“My best friend enlisted and gave my name to the recruiter and it was all over after that,” said Ken. “We signed up for the buddy system and we were both supposed to go in the Air Force in January of 1982. I got a call in late September of 1981 from my recruiter asking if I would consider going in early. I said OK.”
His recruiter said he would call him back to give him the new departure date and 30 minutes later he did just that.
“He said I was going the next day,” said Ken. “So I left the next morning.”
After completing his basic training in San Antonio, Ken, like Lori, was headed to Keesler AFB for Technical School. They were there at the same time, but wouldn’t meet until they were both stationed at Tinker.
“Tinker is divided into two parts,” explained Lori. “The AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System) and the fighter jets on one side, and on the other side, my side, was the Combat Group. We were a mobile combat group. There were five of our groups in the world and we would go TDY (Temporary Duty) to wherever there was hostility in the world.”
Ken was an AWACS radar technician. While he was on the other side of the base from Lori, he had begun dating Lori’s roommate.
“She made the mistake of introducing us,” said Ken.
Lori was a combat radio operator and was stationed with the 3rd Combat Communications Group. While she was stationed at Tinker, her unit trained all over the world.
“We would go TDY to the mountains, the desert, Siberia conditions, the jungle or deep Arctic,” said Lori. “We built mobile runways and communications and the towers and everything. I was the radio operator — point to point and air to ground.”
The restaurateur is quick to point out that the Air Force did feed them well.
“We always had our food catered,” said Lori. “Sometimes the catering company would come set up barbecue pits and make us steaks. It was rough. Look, it was combat. We crawled on our bellies and showered in tents, but they fed us well.”
“She was the combat one,” added Ken.
Three years later, by 1985, the Deschenes were married, had their first child (Jeanette) and Lori would be out of the military.
“It was hard that first year,” added Lori. “A new marriage, new baby and I was alone.”
But getting to that point was a learning experience for both of the new parents. Lori gave birth to their daughter, then six weeks later was back to active duty and was off to TDY in Egypt. That left Ken alone for a few months with the baby. It didn’t always go perfect for “Mr. Mom.”
“I was warming up a bottle and thought while I have to boil the water, I will boil the nipples right away,” explained Ken. “I fed my daughter and then went back to sleep forgetting the nipples were still boiling. I woke up to the smoke detector.”
Lori quickly pointed out that Ken is not allowed in the kitchen at Culver’s.
Later that year, Lori finished her enlistment and left the military to stay home and raise Jeanette. Ken reenlisted and, with Jeanette just 8 months old, was sent to Iceland for a remote tour. That left them separated for about a year. Lori packed up and headed back to Wisconsin to live with family.
In 1989, Ken finished his reenlistment and joined his family in Wisconsin. He took what he learned in the Air Force and, although there isn’t much of a call for an AWACS radar technician in civilian life, he was able to get into computer systems.
“That’s where I learned computers was the Air Force and it’s been my career ever since,” said Ken. “Basically I was a systems administrator for many years then about 10 years ago got into cyber security.”
Lori and Ken had three more children. Jeanette now 35, has younger siblings Michael (28), Ryan (25) and Dylan (18).
Reminiscing back on their time in the military, neither of them would trade it for anything.
“When I went in, I had no direction,” said Ken. “No idea what I wanted to do. The military kind of guided me. I saw opportunities. I did my best and when I got out, did years of self-education, trying to maintain that career field.”
The military experience was a little different for Lori. Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin left her a little sheltered from the rest of the world. While many of her classmates stayed in Wisconsin, Lori could find herself in any corner of the world at any point. That’s quite a different story. So how was she affected by her time in the military?
“I grew up,” said Lori. “I grew up in a secure environment, but a hostile environment. It opened my eyes to the bigger picture. I learned all about boots on the ground and what it meant to have freedom. That we were willing to give our lives up to protect that. I got to learn a lot of culture. It made me secure in myself and the knowledge of who I am.”
That security shows itself when you speak with the Deschenes. As someone willing to take a chance and do something they’ve never done before (open a restaurant) in a place they’ve never been before (Bullhead City), it takes courage, self-
awareness and bravery to branch out. Things ingrained in all military personnel.
“A lot of people think that the military is brainwashed to do that,” said Lori. “You’re trained to have each other’s backs. Your friends are so close. They have your back. I can always rely on my military friends. Those bonds are different in the military. You could have a best friend all your life. That friend does you wrong and you never talk to them again. But not in the military. ”
Recently, Ken lost his best friend in the military, the friend that he had roomed with in the barracks when he first arrived at Tinker AFB. Through tears, Ken recounted reconnecting with his friend from nearly 40 years ago.
“He got out in 1985 and we lost contact,” said Ken. “He found me several years ago and we reconnected. We had plans to get together, but before he could come out, he had complications from surgery and didn’t make it. No doubt some of my best friends were my military friends.”
“Now that we have a business, I would hire a military person in a heartbeat,” added Lori. “Because of their military bearing and respect and hierarchy and chain of command.”
While they both would do it all over again, Lori expressed some hesitation in having their own children serve.
“I would give my life for my country and Ken would too, but it’s hard to think about our children giving their lives,” said Lori. “We haven’t encouraged them to enlist, but if they did, we would support them.”
For now, they continue their mission of serving. Only now, it’s serving the Bullhead City community.
