BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Lake Mead National Recreation Area welcomed 7.5 million recreation visitors to the park in 2019. It is the sixth most visited park in the National Park Service system. An additional 7.6 million visitors traveled along main state highways and interstates in the park, including I-11.
The park saw spikes in visitation at its Henderson, North Las Vegas, Overton and Bullhead City entry points, as well as an increase in visitation at Hemenway Harbor near Boulder City.
Nationally, visitation to America’s national parks in 2019 exceeded 300 million recreation visits for the fifth consecutive year. The 327.5 million total is the third highest since record keeping began in 1904.
“The recreation opportunities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are endless, making it a fantastic getaway that’s just minutes from Las Vegas,” said Supt. Margaret L. Goodro.
The Boulder Basin continues to be the most visited area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Of the park’s 7.5 million recreation visitors, 6.3 million visited destinations in Nevada, while 1.2 million visited locations in Arizona.
Since 1937, about 447 million people have visited the recreation area. The area has ranked among the top 10 most visited national park units since 1938.
“The 419 parks in the national park system provide a vast array of opportunities for recreation and inspiration for visitors of all ages,” said National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela. “With at least one located in every state, national parks offer nearby history, culture and adventure.”
The complete list of park visitation and other visitor-related statistics are available on the National Park Service’s website at https://irma.nps.gov/Stats/.
In local Bullhead City Lake Mead news the LMNRA posted this notice the first week of March: Ranger Program: Wildflower Walk at Fisherman’s Trail, -Join a Ranger at 9 a.m. March 14th at the Katherine Landing Ranger Station for a guided nature walk through the granite hills and sand dunes to a picturesque beach. During this easy two-mile hike, you will learn about the different flowering plants that call the Mojave Desert home and the animals that depend on them. For more information and to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.
