KINGMAN — A Minnesota man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with the murder of his girlfriend the day before.
Sheriff’s office detectives arrested Daniel Joseph Campbell, 55, of Rochester, on suspicion of second-degree murder per domestic violence. He is being held in custody without bond.
On Wednesday, Campbell reportedly called an out-of-state friend of the victim, Amy Johanna Berg, claiming she had overdosed on drugs. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check in the area of Boundary Cone and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave and found Berg, also of Rochester, according to the sheriff’s office.
Berg, 40, was unable to be revived and declared dead. Deputies questioned Campbell, who told them that the couple was traveling across the country, staying in a Kingman motel the night before. Campbell said that Berg bought drugs from an unknown source. Not feeling well, she stopped the car on the side of the road in Fort Mohave.
Campbell claimed that Berg began overdosing and he tried to revive her using CPR. Detectives investigated the scene and found no signs of foul play to Berg’s body and Campbell was released, MCSO reported.
An autopsy done on Berg on Thursday determined that she had died from blunt force trauma to the skull and that there were signs that she had been strangled. Her death then was ruled a homicide.
Detectives arrested Campbell at a motel in the 1600 block of Highway 95 in Bullhead City. The investigation is ongoing.
