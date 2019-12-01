KINGMAN — A Minnesota man has been indicted for the murder of his girlfriend last month.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Daniel Joseph Campbell, 55, of Rochester, Minnesota, on one count of second-degree murder.
Campbell will be arraigned on the charges Thursday at the Mohave County jail. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. He is being held in custody on $600,000 bond.
On Nov. 20, Campbell reportedly called an out-of-state friend of the victim, Amy Johanna Berg, claiming Berg overdosed on drugs. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check in the area of Boundary Cone and Highway 95 in Fort Mohave and discovered Berg, also of Rochester, unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Berg, 40, was unable to be revived and declared dead. Deputies questioned Campbell, who told them that they were traveling across the country and had stayed at a Kingman motel the night before. He said Berg bought drugs from an unknown source. Not feeling well, she stopped the car on the side of the road in Fort Mohave, according to the sheriff’s office.
Campbell claimed that Berg began overdosing and he tried to revive her using CPR. Detectives investigated the scene and found no signs of foul play. Campbell was released, MCSO reported.
An autopsy was done the next day on Berg, which determined that she died from blunt force trauma to the skull and that there were signs that she was strangled. Her death was then ruled a homicide. Detectives arrested Campbell around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 at a motel in Bullhead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.