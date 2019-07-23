BULLHEAD CITY — The body of a man seen jumping into the Colorado River last week in Laughlin was discovered Tuesday near Rotary Park in Bullhead City.
Authorities confirmed that the body was Dylon Alexander Pocock, 28, of Bullhead City.
Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, said the police department received a call around 1 p.m. Tuesday, advising of a dead body in the river. She said the Bullhead City Fire Department launched a boat and recovered the body.
According to Lt. Jeff Hewes, commander of the Laughlin substation of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Pocock had been reported missing since Thursday, when a family member called the substation to report that he had been seen jumping into the river but had not returned. Hewes said Pocock reportedly entered the water in the 1600 block of South Casino Drive, in the casino area.
Hewes said cooperative efforts between Metro and the Bullhead City public safety agencies included searches by boat and by air with no signs of Pocock until his body was found, apparently by someone on the river or its shoreline.
Authorities did not say why Pocock jumped into the river. His body was located downstream several miles south of where he entered the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.