YUCCA — A missing persons case has ended tragically in Yucca.
The body of a woman last seen Thursday was discovered Sunday during a Mohave County Search and Rescue operation, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said a neighbor last saw Constance Greene, 74, on Thursday after she returned from an out-of-state funeral for her husband. The neighbor checked on Greene on Friday and reported her missing as neither Greene nor her 2012 Toyota Camry were at her Yucca residence.
“Search teams began a route and location search from her home to attempt to find the vehicle,” a news release said. “A ground search team located the vehicle stranded in a wash, but she was not in the vehicle.”
Greene’s body subsequently was discovered about a third of a mile from her vehicle.
Cause of death is pending and will be determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.