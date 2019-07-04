PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Highway Patrol is getting its first female commander.
The state Department of Public Safety said Maj. Jenna Mitchell on Saturday will be promoted to lieutenant colonel and become the department’s assistant director for the Highway Patrol Division.
The department said in a statement that Mitchell is a 26-year veteran who started with the agency in 1993 and has since held positions in the Agency Support, Criminal Investigations and Highway Patrol divisions.
The uniformed Highway Patrol division has 750 troopers and other employees.
According to DPS, Mitchell is the department’s second female lieutenant colonel. She is a graduate of Casa Grande Union High School.
