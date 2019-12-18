BULLHEAD CITY — Centerpoint for Hope Mobilize AZ Clinic is coming through Bullhead City from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Highway 95.
“Centerpoint has scheduled a total of six clinic days in Mohave County including three days in Kingman, two days in Bullhead City and one day in Lake Havasu City. Centerpoint will be hoisting the second clinic day in Bullhead City on February 20, 2020,” said Christopher Anderson, emergency management program administrator at Crisis Response Network.
Anderson said that Centerpoint for Hope Mobilize AZ clinic is deployed to address the statewide opioid epidemic and co-occurring health needs.
“Sites are chosen by measuring community needs through seven different factors including opioid prescribing rates, opioid overdoses, opioid-related deaths, currently available local MAT treatment options, recent increases in overdose rates, Arizona population distribution and local access to transit,” said Anderson.
Anderson said that Centerpoint can serve upward of 40 people per day depending on their needs.
“Due to travel and staffing considerations, we will cease intakes at approximately 1:45 p.m.,” said Anderson. “If individuals are requesting application assistance for government benefits such as AHCCS (Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System) or SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), they should bring government-issued identification with them.”
There will be a couple of services that Centerpoint Mobilize AZ Clinic will provide.
“Services offered will include free social determinants of health screening, application assistance and connections to community resources including housing healthcare, health plans (AHCCCS), nutrition assistance, (SNAP), financial assistance (TANF), employment services, onsite HIV and hepatitis C screening, confidential assessment services and initiation of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), and the distribution of free naloxone
(opioid overdose reversal),” said Anderson.
Anderson said that individuals are served on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We rarely have longer than a 15-minute wait and most individuals seeking a screening intake or HIV/Hep C screening are welcomed immediately,” said Anderson. “If there is a wait, participants can relax under our shaded awning enjoying complimentary bottled water and talk with peer support specialists.”
When attending the clinic, Anderson said, individuals can expect a friendly welcome when going to the mobile clinic.
“If someone expresses interest in accessing the variety of services offered, they can step aboard our comfortable mobile unit and meet with our community resource navigators who will help screen and connect them to onsite and offsite service and treatment partners including support by Community Medical Services, HIV and hepatitis C screening by Sonoran Prevention Works,” said Anderson. “All participants will be offered follow-up telephonic assistance and case management. Individuals only seeking information will be offered verbal consultations and accompanying literature for self-navigation and contact information for specialists that assist them telephonically. Participants may remain anonymous if desired.”
Anderson said that Centerpoint for Hope partners with local service providers and refers directly to sustainable, local treatment options matching an individual’s needs.
“If a local organization wishes to partner with us to provide expanded, free onsite medical or social services, we welcome that and they should contact us directly to coordinate efforts,” said Anderson.
Anderson said the first 40 participants at each clinic will receive a gift bag from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. Free naloxone will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Centerpoint for Hope is a business line of Crisis Response Network, an Arizona nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals by inspiring hope and empowering transformation from hope to health through a continuum of crisis, referral and data services,” said Anderson. “Through our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, we have reached more than 1,200 individuals at our clinic since April 2019.”
For more information about Mobilize AZ and Centerpoint for Hope, go www.MobilizeAZ.com and https://centerpointforhope.org.
