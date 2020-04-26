BULLHEAD CITY — A man died as a result of a fire Saturday evening at a double-wide mobile home in the 1400 block of Verde Drive.
Dispatch advised Bullhead City Fire Department personnel responding to the location that while one person had safely evacuated the structure another still was inside.
BCFD Battalion Chief Joshua Livermore arrived first on the scene where heavy flames were coming out of the windows and roof. Four crews — three engines and one ladder — aggressively attacked the blaze and allowed firefighters to perform a search-and-rescue mission, according to a BCFD news release.
The man was found inside. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The BCFD provided no other information about the deceased other than his gender and didn’t identify the person who was able to escape.
Firefighters worked from the interior once the fire was well under control and conducted a secondary search to extinguish any other hot spots.
Crews took turns completing the task of fully extinguishing the fire so some firefighters could recuperate with assistance from the Community Emergency Response Team. The Red Cross was contacted for assistance.
Fire investigators and the Bullhead City Police Department also responded to the location. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other injuries were reported.
