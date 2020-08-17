BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City school system is advising parents that a student or staff member was sent home Monday — the first day of classes — after developing a fever, one of the prevailing symptoms of COVID-19.
Mohave Accelerated Schools began classes Monday at its two elementary school campuses and its middle school and high school campuses. While Mohave Accelerated Learning Center (the high school and middle school) and Mohave Accelerated Elementary School (the two K-5 campuses) opened with distance learning, some students were on campus as part of the On-site Opportunity in place for students lacking capabilities to participate in the distance learning program over the internet.
A letter sent to parents and guardians, a copy of which was received by the Mohave Valley Daily News late Monday night, indicated that classes will continue as scheduled. It was from Mohave Accelerated Schools Principal Valorie Merrigan.
“Please note, we are not asking any parent to keep their child(ren) home (unless your child is displaying symptoms of COVID-19), nor are we closing a classroom unless a positive case has been identified and/or we are directed by the county health department.”
“This letter is to inform you a child or staff member was sent home with a fever from your child’s classroom today,” the letter said. “Immediate action was taken to follow extra safety precautions. The school is being deeply cleaned and disinfected daily. Parents and guardians will be receiving similar letters each time a student is sent home due to symptoms until school resumes to normal. A fever is considered a symptom of COVID-19.”
The letter offered general instructions.
“Currently, we ask you to monitor your child’s health for the next several days,” it said. “If your child develops any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea), immediately call your doctor so they can advise what to do next.”
It added, “If you are not comfortable sending your child to school at this time, please notify the office immediately.”
