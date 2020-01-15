BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Airport Authority board appointed two new members Tuesday to replace former members Jim Zaborsky and Mark Clark, both of whom have resigned.
Interim President Steve Willett wanted to have the board fully occupied even though there will be an election by the general membership in three months.
Ray Winslow, who has a long and varied aviation and military background, was appointed to a seat until April. Winslow will be up for election by the airport’s general membership for a three-year term along with current board members Joe Keunen and Willett.
Denise Berry, director of the air program at the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, was appointed to the board through April 2021. She has served on the board in the past. The general membership will have the chance to vote in April 2021 for people to fill the seats Berry and Interim Board Secretary Jena Morga now occupy.
The April 2022 general membership election will be for people to occupy spots on the board now filled by board members Blake Segal and Arden Lauxman.
Board members serve three-year terms unless a mid-term appointment is required because an opening arises between elections.
Scheduled air service
Movement toward resuming a form of scheduled air service is on hold — at least for now.
A regional carrier that expressed interest in providing service between Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport is focusing its attention on existing routes after acquiring another airline, said Lance Ross, head of the MCAA’s air service development & marketing committee.
The regional carrier eyeing establishment of a scheduled service route between here and Los Angeles would be partnering with American Airlines. American offered scheduled flights between Bullhead City and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for about a year starting in 2017. American stopped the scheduled air service after about a year because too few riders used it.
A smaller plane seating only nine passengers would be flown if the new arrangement occurs.
Last August, the Bullhead City Council offered to help pay for a guarantee fund to help a future scheduled air service carrier if plane occupancy is below expectations. The city’s portion of a $150,000 fund will be $65,000, according to previous reports.
Laughlin VIPs back at LBIA
The Volunteers in Partnership with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce have returned to assist passengers arriving at LBIA.
These “airport ambassadors” were specially trained to help passengers who were arriving on American Airlines’ now-defunct scheduled flights.
After those flights stopped, so did the ambassadors.
They have returned to provide charter flight passengers arriving at LBIA with similar information about what’s available to see and do while visiting the area.
VIPs are needed for this volunteer service. People who aren’t VIPs will need to join that group as well as submit to training, fingerprinting and background checks required to volunteer at the airport.
Contact the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce for details on becoming a VIP devoted to the airport: 702-298-2214 or email Info@Laughlin
In other business, the MCAA Board:
- Accepted the results of the 2019 fiscal year audit and approved a contract with CPA Gene Newman to conduct the 2020 audit. Cost for the next financial audit would be no more than $20,750, which is a 5% increase.
- Approved a reduction to the Commercial Terminal Use turn fee. As of Jan. 1, the $620 charge is now $520.
- OK’d an increase in the Rental Car Customer Facility Charge from $2 to $3 per car rental, per day, that will begin March 1. This fee covers the cost to maintain the rental facility.
- Heard that requests for proposals for airport rental car and airport cafe services will be going out soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.