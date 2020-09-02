KINGMAN — A local judge hopes to be appointed to a higher court while a former prosecutor has been promoted to Superior Court judge in Yavapai County.
Division 5 Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Williams is one of four judges and seven other applicants under consideration for appointment to the Phoenix-based division of the state Court of Appeals.
Williams, of Bullhead City, worked as an attorney for 12 years before he was first elected to the Mohave County bench in 2008. The presiding Juvenile Court judge will handle a broad mix of juvenile and some adult matters, including delinquency, guardian, conservatorship and other cases.
Other applicants for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenton D. Jones include Superior Court Judge Robert J. Higgins of Navajo County, Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Christopher Kottke and Yuma County Family Law Commissioner Joseph P. Goldstein. The other applicants are attorneys Andrew J. Becke, Veronika Fabian, Brian Y. Furuya, Raymond A. Hanna, Jared E. Holland, Benjamin D. Kreutzberg and Serena S. Serassio.
The Phoenix-based division hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties. The commission will review the applications and nominate at least three to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will appoint Jones’ replacement.
The seat formerly held by Jones is reserved for a rural county appointee.
Former Deputy Mohave County Attorney Mike McGill has been appointed as Superior Court judge in Yavapai County. McGill served as a local prosecutor from November 2005 until November 2011, when he moved to Prescott to work for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
Ducey has appointed McGill to succeed retired Judge David Mackey.
“Michael’s dedication to serving his community and outstanding work as a Deputy Yavapai County Attorney make him an exceptional candidate to serve on the bench,” Ducey said. “I am delighted to appoint Michael McGill to the Yavapai County Superior Court.”
