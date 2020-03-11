KINGMAN — A Mohave County resident was confirmed to have been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that is responsible for at least 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
According to information from Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway, the unnamed passenger was among the 3,000-plus people on board when the ship was allowed to dock Monday in Oakland.
Of the more than 3,000 passengers and crew on the Grand Princess, 17 passengers were from the state of Arizona. All 17 Arizona passengers are “asymptomatic“ — having shown no symptoms of infection. A decision was made by the federal government and Arizona state government to allow the 17 Arizona residents to return to their homes. Of those 17 Arizona passengers, one is from Mohave County.
ADHS is making arrangements to transport the Arizona residents back to their home communities. The Mohave County Department of Public Health will be notified when the local resident arrives. The individual will self-quarantine for 14 days and the MCDPH Nursing Division’s public health nurses will check in regularly. MCDPH Nursing Division’s public health nurses will monitor the individual for fever and other related symptoms, and ensure the resident has needed food and supplies.
After 14 days have passed, if the individual remains asymptomatic, the subject will be released from self-quarantine. In the event the individual develops symptoms of COVID-19, the patient will be tested and isolated. If the test is positive, the individual will remain in isolation and close monitoring by MCDPH Nursing Division’s public health nurses will continue, and a contact investigation will be implemented.
MCDPH said it does not believe there is an increased risk to the public by allowing the Mohave County resident to return home and to self-quarantine. MCDPH will continue to monitor the resident and ensure the self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
The American passengers began disembarking Monday from the Grand Princess, and were placed under mandatory 14-day quarantine, with most going to military bases in California, Texas, and Georgia. Passengers who were severely ill and required acute medical attention were the first to disembark.
The majority of the passengers were from California (over 1,000) and were sent to Travis Air Force Base, north of San Francisco, or to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego. American passengers from other states were taken to military bases in either Texas or Georgia. Foreign passengers were sent to their home countries to complete their 14-day quarantine.
MCDPH continues to encourage good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth if you are coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you are ill.
If you have any questions or concerns about COVID-19, go to the CDC website at: www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus or the Arizona Department of Health Services at: https://azdhs.gov. You also can call the Mohave County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 information line at 866-409-4099.
