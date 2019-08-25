KINGMAN — Mohave County’s top law enforcement officer says he has momentum at his back and that he wants to ride a wave of accomplishment and positive energy to a second term in office.
Doug Schuster officially is launching his bid for re-election three years after earning his first term as sheriff.
“When I first ran, it was with a singular thought in mind and that was to correct the deficiencies that I had witnessed over the many years that I worked for the sheriff’s office. The key for me is am I making a difference and am I being productive,” Schuster said. “We’ve done such tremendous work that I am compelled to keep going. So, yes I’m seeking a second term. There might be a third term after that if I’m fortunate enough to get the votes from the public.”
Schuster expressed gratitude to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for support and budget boosts allowing him to hire a half-dozen deputies and address pay compression issues to better retain employees. Commercial donations and citizen participation have provided additional resources to support the department’s mission and the promotion of public safety.
“We have reached out all over the communities of Mohave County and we have tremendous support. Our volunteer programs have grown threefold and what’s nice for me is the public is starting to understand that we are a team and as a team we’re going to get this done,’’ Schuster said.
The Lake Havasu City Republican, who has lived in the county for 41 years, said he has changed the culture within the department. He said the agency is transparent, morale is high and he credited staff with embracing his directive to engage citizens as friends and neighbors while working as public servant deputies and detectives.
“They’re the ones out there doing this job and representing this agency in such a positive manner,” Schuster said. “One thing I’ve learned as sheriff in this first term is that you can’t please everybody. I have a wonderful relationship with the public and I’m very thankful to have their support. But there’s always negativity out there and you see it a lot on social media.
“I’m to the point in my career and in my life where I simply have elected to surround myself with positive people. I’m not going to listen to the naysayers because what we’re doing is proving that it’s working and we’re going to continue down this path because we’re seeing great results.”
In addition to expansion of volunteer units, Schuster said he is proud to have created a strong K9 program featuring six certified dogs and handlers. Productive use of work release details, he said, has resulted in a variety of public betterment and good, and proved beneficial for inmates’ well being.
“I have dedicated my life to public safety and have served the citizens of Mohave County with pride and distinction to the best of my ability since 1989,” Schuster said. He said being re-elected will provide continuity so that he and his staff can continue working to accomplish objectives identified in his 10-year plan.
Schuster was elected in 2016, emerging from a field of six candidates in the Republican primary, then facing no opposition in the general election. No other candidates have declared for the sheriff’s race in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.