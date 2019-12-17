BULLHEAD CITY — A 20-year quarter-cent sales tax increment implemented by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 1999, called the Transaction Privilege Tax, will sunset before dawn of the New Year.
Mohave County said that while remaining revenue from the sunsetting tax is dedicated to the current courthouse, previous funds were used to construct the county administration facility, the sheriff’s office, the detention center, development services and a portion of public works.
Director of Financial Services Coral Loyd said in a prepared statement that the quarter-center tax generated almost $122 million by October of this year and that the 20-year total through December was projected at $123 million. The revenue has been earmarked for capital improvement projects.
Mohave County said that the Arizona Department of Revenue said about 10,000 business in Mohave County are responsible for reducing the TPT rate at the end of the year. The department has provided notice of the tax rate change through its monthly TPT newsletter and will update tax tables displayed on the agency website, www.azdor.gov.
