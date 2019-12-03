BULLHEAD CITY — As fall turns to winter in the Tri-state, both Mohave and River Valley High Schools have chosen comedies for their final student plays of the semester.
Mohave’s theatre department will be performing “Clue” this week, while River Valley will showcase “The “Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” next week.
“Clue” will be performed in Mohave’s auditorium today, Thursday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee scheduled on Saturday.
The production is dark on Friday because of Bullhead City’s annual Boom Box Parade.
“The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet” will be Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. in the River Valley auditorium in Mohave Valley.
The show originally was scheduled last month but was postponed because of the heavy storms in the area.
A comedic farce, “Clue” is a stage production based on the Paramount Pictures cult motion picture based on the popular Hasbro board game. When a dinner party host dies, oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard run a madcap race to find the murderer in stately Boddy Manor.
At River Valley, drama teacher Candice Rowe asked what Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet would be like if famed children’s author Dr. Seuss had gotten his hands on the script.
It’s described as “a whimsical reinvention of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, complete with rhymed couplets, creative wordplay and fantastical machines.”
At Mohave, ticket prices for “Clue” are $7 for adults and $5 for students.
At River Valley, prices are $7 for adults, $5 for children 10 and over, students, and senior citizens, while children under 10 are $3.
Tickets for each play will be available at the schools’ auditorium box offices just prior to show time.
Mohave also has announced that the spring musical in its ongoing “Broadway Comes to Bullhead” tradition will be Disney’s “Mary Poppins.”
The stage production ran for more than three years in London’s West End before playing over 2,600 performances on Broadway between 2006 and 2013. Subsequent national and international tours have been performed in 22 different countries, with new songs added to those from the 1964 film classic.
