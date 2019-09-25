MOHAVE VALLEY — The sixth annual Halloween Carnival by the Mohave Valley Fire Department is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at 1451 Willow Drive.
There is no charge to get into the carnival, but tickets can be purchased for 25 cents to play games and to buy food.
The MVFD plans to have hotdogs, popcorn, chips and drinks available at the carnival for people to purchase.
Michelle Schaubeck, MVFD administrative secretary, said there will be carnival games such as shooting hoops, face painting, race games, a fishing pole game, bouncy house and more.
“There will be a firefighter challenge where kids can dress up like a firefighter and try to save a bear while going through an obstacle course,” said Schaubeck. “There will also be a smoke trailer which is a replica of a house which teaches kids what to do when you have a fire.”
Schaubeck said children can wear their Halloween costumes but they also need to have comfortable clothes to play in the games.
“We are going to have the T-shirts on sale again,” said Schaubeck. “This year we are selling our 50-year commemorative T-shirts which come in pink and black. The prices for those are $20 for adults, $15 for children and we will have a special lady v-neck shirt for $25.”
One of the special games that will be played at the Halloween Carnival is called the Cake Walk.
“It’s kinda like musical chairs and whoever comes out a winner can win a cake,” said Schaubeck. “There are a lot of cakes, we get about 60-80 of them and we have high school kids come and decorate them and volunteers.”
The Halloween Carnival is for ages 2 to 12 but Shaubeck said that parents should stay with their children to supervise them as they enjoy the games and food.
“The entire proceeds for the Halloween Carnival go to our Christmas For Kids program that we do during Christmas time,” said Schaubeck. “We have generous businesses that help us out with things like donating candy and we are grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.