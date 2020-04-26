MOHAVE VALLEY — A wildfire reported Saturday afternoon near Dike Road/Riverfront Parkway and South Lake Drive has been knocked down by crews, according to a report from the Mohave Valley Fire Department on Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported.
It quickly burned 150 acres in the area Saturday before firefighters were able to prevent it from endangering Mohave Valley and tribal residents in two nearby residential subdivisions.
Heavy, dry grass overgrown from the wetter-than-normal winter fueled the blaze on Saturday, which changed direction on firefighters at one critical point.
The wind wasn’t especially hard — an estimated 5-10 mph with gusts of up to 20 mph — “but it hooked on us,” said Don Gibson, fire marshal of the Mohave Valley Fire Department. For a while, “we weren’t able to catch it.”
However, the group of about 30 firefighters from the Mohave Valley Fire Department as well as Golden Shores, Golden Valley, Bullhead City, Desert Hills, San Bernardino County fire departments and firefighters from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Colorado River District ultimately gained control.
On Sunday, Gibson said crews were clearing up hot spots and using dozers and Type-6 engines, which are designed for attacking wildland fires.
After up to three days of that type of work at the fire scene, the location will be patrolled as often as four times a day to ensure “only smoke is within the interior so it’s no threat,” Gibson explained.
Heavy vegetation and days of triple-digit temperatures will further dry out the region. Gibson advised that people who operate all-terrain vehicles make sure their spark arresters are working properly and that smoking material are properly extinguished.
Firefighters were dismayed to see someone in Marina Coves shooting off fireworks Saturday as they worked to put out the Dike Fire.
Gibson also reminded residents that aerial fireworks are illegal.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
