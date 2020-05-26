MOHAVE VALLEY — Firefighters in Mohave Valley have been busy lately, battling a variety of fires over the holiday weekend.
Brush fires caused by fireworks over the weekend were extinguished in the 1200 block of Dike Road, 1700 block of Aqua View and along Interstate 40 in Needles, according to local fire officials.
Mohave County Division of Emergency Management declared the county as being in a fire emergency as of May 15. A burn ban has been in effect on outdoor fires and fireworks because of dry conditions and heavy vegetation after copious winter rains as well as the potential added dangers to firefighters and citizens of contracting COVID-19 should the need arise to evacuate people from their homes because of a major fire.
Controlled burns Monday near Aha Macav and Needles Highway were ordered to stop.
Regional conditions are expected to worsen starting today as temperatures reach record or near-record levels through Friday. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning about highs expected to exceed 110 degrees.
