BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park has come a long way but not without plenty of hard work from community members and donations from different organizations.
“The community had been trying to get the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park going for a couple of years,” said Mehdi Azarmi volunteer project manager. “Because of land and financial reasons, they were not able to get it going. Around 2013, I was asked to join the board members for the park. After we organized the new board, we met with Chip Sherrill and he agreed with his family to provide 39 acres of their property for the purpose of the park. We were able to lease it for 50 years at $1 per year.”
Azarmi said that around 2015, the park needed to be excavated and Dave Request volunteered to lend his equipment for three days.
“We got it all graded and ready for the next step for absolutely no money; it was an in-kind contribution,” said Azarmi.
Azarmi said that an anonymous donor pledged $250,000 if the park could find two other donors to match the donation for a total of $750,000.
“The first thing that we did was we approached the Legacy Foundation and they agreed to give us the $250,000,” said Azarmi. “For the third part, we tried Arizona Diamondbacks. We applied to one of their grants but in January 2014, I got a letter that they couldn’t do it because they had just given a donation. So we were scrambling to see where we could get the last $250,000 from.
“Since the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park is the only park in Mohave County District 5, we asked Mohave County if they could step up to the plate and help us with that,” Azarmi said. “The vote went before the board of supervisors and they approved the last $250,000 that we needed.”
To create the park, the total cost would have been in the millions so Azarmi said that organizers needed to rely on a lot of in-kind contributions. The contributions weren’t just monetary; many community members donated time, labor, materials and equipment at the park.
“One of the things that we tried to do is get the schools to participate and contribute their time ... and see what we could contribute to their programs,” said Azarmi. “So about 1.7 miles of the sidewalk was poured by the soccer coach Matt Camacho and his club Rio FC, which is composed of River Valley High School and Mohave Valley High School soccer players. Matt Camacho is a concrete guy so he had the knowledge and he was teaching the youth how to basically pour concrete. They were helping the community and they were also learning a new trade so later in life if they wanted to go to university they had that knowledge.”
Azarmi said that the River Valley Lady Dust Devils soccer team put down about 500 tires for the dog park.
“The Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park has the largest dog park in Arizona, which is about four acres,” said Azarmi. “It’s divided into two parts — the first is for 35-pound dogs or smaller and the other part is for 35-pound dogs and bigger. Because of the contributions from the soccer team and other community members, we were able to have the bare minimum at the dog park, however, we continued adding to it when the contributions came in.”
Azrami said that the dog park now has a sidewalk, artificial grass, and about eight shaded areas with a concrete bench. However, they would like to add more thing: a water fountain with a timer to let the dogs enjoy the water during the summer.
The park board approached the American Youth Soccer Organization and it contributed $10,000 toward the park, while The Legacy Foundation provided $50,000 for the park to be able to have a restroom facility.
“It didn’t cover 100% of the cost but with community contributions, we were able to complete that,” said Azarmi.
More and more people were using the parks including the River Valley High School soccer program and other sports programs. Azarmi said that the park board knew that lights were needed at the park so the teams and people could enjoy the park during cooler night-time temperatures.
“We came up with the design to be able to get the lighting for the two soccer/football fields and two of the softball/baseball fields,” said Azarmi. “We got a proposal from a company and it was about $2 million and we didn’t have that much. So we came up with the idea of making it a community project and we received $95,000 for LED lighting and the balance of it we had the community come together and take care of it. The project — that the retail value was $2 million — got taken care of with $95,000 so it was a true community project.
“One of the key contributors to the light project was Mohave Electric Co-op employees that on their day off volunteered to come to the park and install the poles. About 30 to 40 employees showed up and they installed 17 poles in a matter of four hours.”
Azarmi said that there were a lot of community members from all walks of life digging ditches, helping with conduits and a lot more to get the lights installed. About two years ago, they turned the lights on for the first time.
“Tri-State WiFi installed a wireless feature on the lights so that the park board can turn the lights on or off with their smartphones, as well as the irrigation system,” said Azarmi.
Azarmi said that, little by little, from 2015-2019 with the community’s help, more amenities have been added.
“A few months ago when Fiesta Bowl came to town — the Fiesta Bowl principals and Legacy Foundation — they decided that they wanted to contribute to the playground,” said Azarmi. “We do have a playground; it’s small but it’s not large enough for the community kids to enjoy it. So basically we are now working with KaBoom, who is the organization that helps Fiesta Bowl; they are going to come to the park on Nov. 23. We are going to have about 250 volunteers from different organizations to help with the playground installation and it’s going to be the first ADA playground in Mohave County.”
Azarmi said the park didn’t have pickleball or tennis courts but it received a $100,000 matching grant to raise the money. Now, the park has four pickleball courts and one tennis court.
A project that is pending is the ramada/gazebo.
“We have 20 small ones which were basically built by the Academy of Building Industries, and we were able to contribute to their system and their school,” said Azarmi. “We came up with a design that is going to be a 40-by-50 feet ramada/gazebo. We have Los Matadores of Bullhead City that contributed $20,000 to that and a few other organizations are providing that.”
Another project is a concession stand between the softball and baseball fields. Azarmi said that the design is completed, the construction plans are done and Legacy Foundation has agreed to provide about 50% of the project, which is $250,000. The other $250,000 is going to come from suppliers, sub-contractors and in-kind contributions from the community.
“Overall, we have about 200 local businesses and individuals that are constantly contributing for the maintenance of the park and support of the park,” said Azarmi. “The agreement that we had at the beginning is for the CRUHSD to provide part of the maintenance of the park because they are using it as a benefit. There is a maintenance crew team that is taking care of the park regularly and it’s being contributed by community members.”
Some day, organizers would like to turn the facility over to Mohave County, said Azarmi.
“We would like to turn it over so it can hopefully be a county park and that would be the very first and only county park in District 5,” said Azarmi.
The appraised value of the park, unofficially, is between $12 million and $15 million. The amount of money received from all the groups is about $1 million, Azarmi said.
“So for every $1 that got contributed, it expanded to $10 for the park,” said Azarmi. “It’s a true community park. There’s a lot of pride throughout the individuals who got involved in the project both adults and kids.”
