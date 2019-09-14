MOHAVE VALLEY — A Mohave Valley man faces four felony charges after reportedly attempting to extort a 17-year-old girl.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives at his home on Thursday night, culminating an investigation that began nearly a month ago.
“This ongoing and extensive investigation is a great reminder to parents of the possible dangers of social media,” said MCSO Chief Deputy Dean McKie. “The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recommends that parents monitor the social media accounts of their underage children and discuss the dangers of sending photos of themselves to anyone.
“It is very troublesome to know that there are a large number of unidentified victims in this case.”
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation began Aug. 19, when detectives received a report of an extortion attempt involving the girl. She said that her social media account had been hacked and that the hacker had removed all of her inappropriate photos from her account.
The hacker reportedly contacted the victim and told her the photos would be released unless she gave him access to other photos and videos.
During the investigation, detectives recovered the internet protocol addresses of the computers used and linked the computers to two residences where Brush lived. Detectives executed a search warrant Thursday and Brush reportedly admitted his involvement.
The sheriff’s office release said Brush also admitted hacking into numerous other social media accounts of juveniles and said he believed he had taken photos from about 50 people.
Brush was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual extortion and one count each of theft by extortion and commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation remains active; detectives are seeking to identify other victims in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or at 800-522-4312.
