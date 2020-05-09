MOHAVE VALLEY — A Mohave Valley man has been arrested, accused of the axe murder of another man Thursday night.
Sheriff’s detectives arrested Nicholas Paul Umphress, 33, at a home in the 1200 block of Vacation Drive on suspicion of felony first-degree murder. He is being held in county jail without bond on the murder charge.
Around 9 p.m. Thursday, detectives found Victor Hernandez, 33, of Mohave Valley, with obvious trauma to his head. The floor was covered with water as if someone had tried to clean up, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Witnesses said that Umphress acted strangely and began pacing the living room before allegedly attacking Hernandez with a hatchet, hitting him multiple times in the head. Detectives believe Umphress attempted to clean up the crime scene before detectives arrived, according to MCSO.
