MOHAVE VALLEY — A Mohave Valley main was arrested last week for allegedly choking a woman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Frances Mohs, 53, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence on Thursday evening.
The sheriff’s office reported that deputies were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Easy Street after a verbal argument became physical.
The victim claimed that Mohs came up behind her, put his hands around her throat and began choking her. The woman was able to get away and Mohs left the residence. The report did not indicate whether or not the woman was injured.
A child at the residence confirmed the victim’s account.
Deputies found Mohs’ vehicle in the 5500 block of Ruby Street. Mohs allegedly told deputies he acted in self-defense.
He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
