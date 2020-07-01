KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man who allegedly threatened and assaulted a Fort Mohave woman was arrested Sunday.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded at 7:15 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of La Riata Road.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the alleged victim told arriving deputies that Keith Beem, 47, had broken into the residence and assaulted her before fleeing in a Nissan Sentra.
“The victim further advised that on a previous day, Beem had slashed her tires, brandished a firearm and made threats directed toward her,” Mortensen said. She said deputies the suspect vehicle was the focus of a high risk traffic stop conducted in the 1600 block of Vista.
“A search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm handgun in the center console,” Mortensen said. “A records check revealed Beem to be a prohibited weapons possessor.”
Mortensen said several composition-style notebooks containing vulgar and threatening comments about the victim were confiscated from the trunk of the suspect vehicle. Beem was arrested and booked into jail for trespassing, criminal damage, unlawful flight and weapons offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.