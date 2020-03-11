KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man could face up to almost 400 years in prison if convicted of all 25 felony charges he faces in a criminal case.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 25 new charges. He was indicted last week on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, seven counts of sexual extortion, seven counts of computer tampering and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Those incidents allegedly occurred between April and September 2019.
Brush, 18, also is charged in a 2019 case with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly hacking a girl’s computer and possessing child pornography.
The prosecutor dismissed five charges in a third case in which Brush had been charged with computer tampering, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. held a settlement conference Tuesday in which Sipe explained the prison sentences in the 2019 and 2020 cases. The judge set Brush’s bond at $100,000 on the 2020 case. Brush is held on a $100,000 bond in the 2019 case.
Brush could face from 131 to 395 years in prison if convicted of all 25 counts in the 2020 case. Since there were at least eight victims, some of the sentences would run consecutive to each other.
Brush also could be sentenced from 100 to 240 years in prison if convicted of all 10 charges in the 2019 case. Those sentences would be served consecutive to each other by law, Sipe explained.
Sipe also explained a plea offer in which Brush would plead guilty to nine of the counts in the 2020 case, including sexual exploitation, sexual extortion and computer tampering, and two counts in the 2019 case, including attempted sexual exploitation.
Brush would face either a stipulated 15-year prison sentence or a sentencing range from three to 20 1/2 years. Brush also would be placed on lifetime probation following the sentences.
Brush’s next hearing is set for today before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho, who is the assigned judge. Sipe also continued the remainder of Tuesday’s settlement conference to April 3.
Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation Aug. 19, after a report from a 17-year-old girl who said her social media account had been hacked and photos removed from her account, according to the sheriff’s office.
The hacker told the girl her photos would be released unless she gave him access to other photos and videos. Detectives traced the internet protocol addresses to two computers where Brush lived.
The 10 charges in the 2019 case stem from his arrest Sept. 12, where his cell phone and computers were seized. Forensic examination of the electronic devices later revealed multiple images of child pornography. Brush allegedly hacked into numerous social media accounts of juveniles and possessed photos of about 50 people, MCSO reported.
